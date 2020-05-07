Music World Fashion Designer JOHN VARVATOS Files For Bankruptcy

According to Bloomberg.com, fashion designer John Varvatos, who has worked with KISS, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page, has filed for bankruptcy. The company reportedly sought bankruptcy protection from creditors as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic derailed a corporate comeback effort.

The New York-based company filed for Chapter 11 as part of a plan to sell itself for an undisclosed amount to an affiliate of Lion Capital LLC, one of its creditors. Varvatos listed more than $140 million of debt in court filings in Delaware Wednesday.

Varvatos tries to appeal to rockers with items such as single-button dinner jackets, laceless Chuck Taylor sneakers made by Converse Inc. and classic black-leather jackets. And it works. He’s dressed some of the music world’s top acts including Bruce Springsteen, Tupac Shakur, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Dave Matthews, The Roots and Green Day.

The photo above was taken during the John Varvatos Spring / Summer 2014 campaign.