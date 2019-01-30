Musician / Producer SASCHA PAETH Explains MASTERS OF CEREMONY Project In New Video Trailer

Frontiers Music Srl recently signed Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, a new project masterminded by none other than one of the most talented writers, musicians, and producers of the German heavy metal scene, Sascha Paeth.

Sascha has put together this video to let you know more about the band and the upcoming album:

To label Sascha Paeth a multi-talented producer, engineer, musician, and songwriter might not quite cover his full set of skills and achievements. The Wolfsburg-born German multi-musician has produced countless bands including Avantasia, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Epica, and more. Having worked on, produced, and engineered over 200 albums since 1988, it’s fair to say he has a reputation for being at the forefront of shaping the European melodic power metal sound. Now, Paeth is taking the next step in his artistic journey by releasing his new project, Sascha Paeth’s Masters Of Ceremony.

Sascha says, “Finally, I am putting my energy into a metal project of my own. It is the sum of my experiences over the years and a bit of a revival of what I was doing in the past.”

As a 15 year old teenager, you might have found Paeth playing a more bluesy style, or Van Halen-meets-Accept style hard rock, but it wasn’t long before Paeth joined Heaven’s Gate, where the music was harder and heavier. The experience was where he learned to enjoy inspiration from adapting, from new styles, and from new collaborations. It was the start of a long journey through the music business, a journey that is far from over!

“It took a few years of nice, and ambitious, talks about a possible collaboration with Frontiers,” says Sascha. “It’s my very first metal solo album and I am looking forward to sharing the progress on the production and revealing the band members over the next weeks and months."