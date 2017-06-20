MUTATION Featuring THE WILDHEARTS’ Ginger Wildheart Release “Hate” Video

Mutation is a UK-based extreme metal band formed in 2013 by celebrated vocalist / guitarist Ginger Wildheart, one of British rock’s official living legends and the man behind the rock group The Wildhearts. The underground three-piece will release its new album, Mutation III: Dark Black, on June 30th via Undergroove Records. New video for the track “Hate” is streaming below.

“Generally speaking, these songs tackle issues that we're still processing ourselves,” says Ginger. “Anger, disgust in people, frustration at the collapse of human conscience and hatred of the gullible element that makes up society. Basically, wanting to kill but being unable to, due to the strict penalties involved. In Mutation, we are able to vent these feelings and no one can tell us that it's too fucked up. They can only tell us that we're too fucked up, which we already know, and have the prescriptions to prove it.”

In addition to Ginger, Mutation also features bassist Scott Lee Andrews (Exit International) and longtime Ginger Wildheart Band drummer Denzel. Just as Mutation's past releases -- including the band's 2013 debut, The Frankenstein Effect -- featured an ignominious cast of characters including everyone from Napalm Death and Japanoise noise icon Merzbow, Mutation III: Dark Black boasts a dazzling array of guest contributions from a slew of similarly-demented human beings, including prog metal superstar Devin Townsend, Phil Campbell from Motörhead, Arthur Shepherd of Primitive Weapons, ex-Cardiacs fruitloop Random Jon Poole, Jamie Oliver of UK Subs, Mauro Pawlowski (ex-dEUS) and Paul Catten (Barrabas, ex-Medulla Nocte).

Tracklisting:

“…”

“Authenticity”

“Toxins”

“Devolution”

“Irritant”

“Skint”

“Hate”

“Victim”

“Dogs”

“Deterioration”

“Toxins (Caravan Tapes)”

“Victim (Caravan Tapes)”

“Hate” video:

“Irritant” video:

(Photo by: Will Hutchinson)