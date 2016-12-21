MUTINY WITHIN Announce Third Album Origins; “Archetype Of Destruction” Single Streaming

Mutiny Within is back with their most ambitious and best album to date. This is the band's third full-length album, entitled Origins. The band spent all of 2016 writing and recording brand new music. Confirmed release date is February 10th, 2017. First single “Archetype Of Destruction” is streaming below.

The band is also doing a LIMITED run of physical CDs and merchandise. Preorder now at Mutiny Within’s official website.

Quote from bassist Andrew Jacobs:

"At the end of last year, we found some old demos we thought had been lost, which led to a discussion about putting together an EP. We planned on releasing the demos along with a couple of new songs but once we got started, we had more and more ideas for new songs and the plan quickly evolved into making an EP of brand new tracks. Our fans have stuck by us through so much and as we kept working we felt we were selling them short with just an EP, so we pushed on and turned it into a full album. We've now been in the studio for almost a year and have put together what we think are our best songs to date. It's Mutiny Within but evolved, more extreme, longer songs, but still with everything that made people excited about us. My favorite part; it's all real. The drums, the vocals, the shred, and most of all, the passion we've always had for our music...we tried to capture the energy as if we were on stage and we've done that. We're so excited about the results and have no plans on stopping now. We owe our fans everything and we hope they continue to enjoy listening to us for a long time to come."

Tracklisting:

“Origins”

“Archetype Of Destruction”

“Justify”

“Silent Weapons” (feat. Per Nilsson)

“Reasons” (feat. Andy James)

“Internal Dissension”

“Circles”

“Serenity” (feat. Justin Hill)

“Stay Forever”

“Secrets”

“Archetype Of Destruction” single: