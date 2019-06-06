MY DYING BRIDE - "Deep In Recording Mode"

British doom metal band, My Dying Bride, are "deep in recording mode and have apologized for the lack of info here. The message is they have simply been busy. Drums, all guitars and bass are complete. Vocals have been continually worked upon and some very different approaches tried and dropped and some kept, the violins and keyboards are also nearing completion."

The as yet untitled new album from My Dying Bride will be their 13th studio effort. It shall serve as the follow-up to Feel The Misery, which was released in 2015. A release date has yet to be announced.

Back in December 2018, My Dying Bride announced they had parted ways with Shaun Steels due to unresolvable drumming issues. Jeff Singer (Kill2This, Paradise Lost, Blaze) was named as the new drummer. A quote from the band simply states: "Jeff has been a light in a dark room, he breathlessly and seamlessly plays with the new music and intuitively seems to know what we're asking for, he has removed a lot of unnecessary pressure from the band in an already testing time. At last something good happens."

And just last month, A Harvest Of Dread, a deluxe 12" 92-page hardback book / 5CD set celebrating the rise of My Dying Bride, was released via Peaceville. Order your copy here.

The book features interviews with the band members plus others associated with the scene from the early 1990’s to present day; with a large number of brand new interviews conducted in 2018 with former members of the band, this release gives a more comprehensive look into the history of these doom metal masters.

A Harvest Of Dread also contains 5 discs of rarities, early works, previously unheard pre-production demos, band favourites, and live audio.

Among the essential historical treasures are pre-production tracks from The Angel And The Dark River and Like Gods Of The Sun, plus vastly different development versions of tracks eventually featured on (or intended for) the 34.788%...Complete album, exhibiting a darker, and leaner sound.

Also featured on the set are a collection of the early works of the band, including the Towards The Sinister demo, plus tracks from My Dying Bride's rare early 7" releases and EPs, and a previously unheard live concert recorded in 1997 during their tour with Cathedral and The Blood Divine.

Joining these rarities are a special selection of catalogue tracks chosen by core members Aaron Stainthorpe and Andrew Craighan. The book includes their reflections on why each track holds a particular interest to them, and on the legacy of My Dying Bride.

A Harvest Of Dread also notably features a foreword by the legendary Tom G Warrior of Triptykon / Celtic Frost / Hellhammer fame.

Watch the trailer below: