MY DYING BRIDE Discuss New Album Recordings And Production; Video

British doom legends, My Dying Bride, are set to release their 13th studio album, The Ghost Of Orion, out on March 6 via Nuclear Blast. In a trailer released today, vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe and guitarist Andrew Craighan discuss where the new album was recorded and who it was produced by.

My Dying Bride’s three decades of misery almost came to an end several years ago. Following 2015’s universally lauded Feel The Misery album, vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe’s daughter, just five years old at the time, was diagnosed with cancer. Shocked and heartbroken, Stainthorpe put all band activities on hold while he, his immediate family, and My Dying Bride put their collective energies into eradicating what Stainthorpe called, “the cruelest of God's bitter and loveless creations.”

The high hurdles, however, didn’t stop with cancer. In 2018, returning original member and guitarist Calvin Robertshaw texted his departure, effective immediately. No reason was given or explanation provided to anyone. Then, just as My Dying Bride had regrouped after positive news that his daughter was effectively cancer free, returning drummer Shaun Taylor-Steels departed right before the band were slated to enter Mark Mynett’s studio, Mynetaur Productions.

Down two members but feeling right as rain, My Dying Bride moved on, mastered the doldrums, recording magnificent new album, The Ghost of Orion, to the joyful tears of fans across the globe, in the process.

Tracklisting:

"Your Broken Shore"

"To Outlive The Gods"

"Tired Of Tears"

"The Solace"

"The Long Black Land"

"The Ghost Of Orion"

"The Old Earth"

"Your Woven Shore"

"Your Broken Shore" video:

(Photo - Adam Johnson)