MY DYING BRIDE Part Ways With Drummer SHAUN STEELS, Enlist JEFF SINGER

British doom metal band, My Dying Bride, recently parted ways with Shaun Steels due to unresolvable drumming issues. Jeff Singer (Kill2This, Paradise Lost and Blaze amongst others) has kindly agreed to step in.

Since Jeff’s addition the album has (musically) been completed and pre-production is now going great guns, lyrics and vocals are understandably still in the making but the band can prepare for the studio professionally now having 90% of the music in place and all drums complete.

A quote from the band simply says: “Jeff has been a light in a dark room, he breathlessly and seamlessly plays with the new music and intuitively seems to know what we're asking for, he has removed a lot of unnecessary pressure from the band in an already testing time. At last something good happens.”

There are no definite recording dates as yet and still no song titles or album title. But it appears the band is forging forward. Stay tuned for updates.

