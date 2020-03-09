MY DYING BRIDE Premier "To Outlive The Gods" Music Video

British doom legends, My Dying Bride, recently unleashed their new album, The Ghost Of Orion, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band are releasing the official video for "To Outlive The Gods". Directed by Hal Sinden, the video features frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed love story. Watch below.

Aaron commented on the track: "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame."

Order The Ghost Of Orion on CD, black 2LP Gatefold, white 2LP Gatefold, red 2LP Gatefold and picture disc 2LP Gatefold here.

My Dying Bride’s three decades of misery almost came to an end several years ago. Following 2015’s universally lauded Feel The Misery album, vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe’s daughter, just five years old at the time, was diagnosed with cancer. Shocked and heartbroken, Stainthorpe put all band activities on hold while he, his immediate family, and My Dying Bride put their collective energies into eradicating what Stainthorpe called, “the cruelest of God's bitter and loveless creations.”

The high hurdles, however, didn’t stop with cancer. In 2018, returning original member and guitarist Calvin Robertshaw texted his departure, effective immediately. No reason was given or explanation provided to anyone. Then, just as My Dying Bride had regrouped after positive news that his daughter was effectively cancer free, returning drummer Shaun Taylor-Steels departed right before the band were slated to enter Mark Mynett’s studio, Mynetaur Productions.

Down two members but feeling right as rain, My Dying Bride moved on, mastered the doldrums, recording magnificent new album, The Ghost of Orion, to the joyful tears of fans across the globe, in the process.

Tracklisting:

"Your Broken Shore"

"To Outlive The Gods"

"Tired Of Tears"

"The Solace"

"The Long Black Land"

"The Ghost Of Orion"

"The Old Earth"

"Your Woven Shore"

"Tired Of Tears" lyric video:

"Your Broken Shore" video:

(Photo - Adam Johnson)