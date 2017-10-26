MY DYING BRIDE - "We Most Certainly Are Not Splitting Up"

Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, My Dying Bride have regretfully cancelled their appearance at four festivals in Europe and The UK: Eindhoven Metal Meeting in The Netherlands, Madrid Is The Dark Festival in Spain, Aalborg Metal Festival in Denmark, and HRH Doom vs Stoner Festival in England.

Vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe has since issued the following statement: "I would like to quash some recent rumours regarding the demise of My Dying Bride in the light of our previous statements. We most certainly are NOT splitting up and in fact are vigorously composing the next album right now. The reason we have had to cancel a run of shows is due to a severe and fearful illness that has struck a member of my immediate family for which I have now dedicated all my time until signs of improvement. The other five members of the band however are working hard to produce the next opus which will be our debut for new label partners Nuclear Blast and will be released in 2018. I will do my part when the time comes and I can assure fans that it is going to be suitably epic.

Apologies to all who were looking forward to seeing us perform live but rest assured, we will be back!"

Thus far, My Dying Bride have finished three songs for the new album. Their working titles, which most likely will be changed, are: "Renaissance", "The Dread Void" and "World Of One".

For 27 years, My Dying Bride from West Yorkshire, England have been the voice of the hopeless and broken, combining haunting sounds with crushing misery and melancholy. With their signature sound they've shaped the doom metal scene more than any other act, and integrated both soft violin melodies and violent death metal growls into their music, whilst always staying strictly loyal to themselves. Since the early nineties, the band's masterminds and founding members Andrew Craighan and Aaron Stainthorpe forged beautiful grief into twelve studio albums with songs of epic length.

However for their 13th release, the band is now bound for new horizons and proudly announces their signing to Nuclear Blast Records.

Singer and lyricist Aaron Stainthorpe comments: "It is with great pleasure that My Dying Bride can announce they will be joining forces with the formidable Nuclear Blast Records, and have already begun working on material for the next LP and singles. It is no secret that Nuclear Blast have continued to expand greatly over the years, signing epic bands from all corners of the world and giving them the chance they deserve to make something of themselves in the ever expanding metal scene. And it’s time that My Dying Bride came along for the ride. We are hoping that this wedding between a very solid label and a well established act will bear fruit of mighty proportions in the exciting years to come. Cheers!"