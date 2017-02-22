MY DYING BRIDE’s Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light Reissued On Double Vinyl; “The Wreckage Of My Flesh” Streaming

My Dying Bride has been the leading light of doom metal since the debut album As The Flower Withers was released on Peaceville Records back in 1992. Influenced by acts such as Celtic Frost and Candlemass, the band's heavy atmospherics have carved a huge worldwide following over the years and they remain at the pinnacle of the genre and one of the most instantly distinguishable metal bands.

Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light was the band's eighth studio album and was originally released in 2004. With My Dying Bride's perfected blend of guitar and sombre atmospherics creating an unmistakable ensemble of epic crushing doom metal, and featuring some of the band's most dark and sinister material to date, the album was also notable for its more sensitive and reflective side, as evident on the track “Catherine Blake”, and fan favourite, “My Wine In Silence”.

This edition of Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light is presented on 180gm heavyweight vinyl, with gatefold sleeve. Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

“The Wreckage Of My Flesh”

“The Scarlet Garden”

Side B

“Catherine Blake”

“My Wine In Silence”

Side C

“The Prize Of Beauty”

“The Blue Lotus”

Side D

“And My Fury Stands Ready”

“A Doomed Lover”

