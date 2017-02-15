MY DYNAMITE Streaming New Song “Motortalkin'”

Australia’s My Dynamite are streaming the new song, “Motortalkin’”, featured on the band’s new album, Otherside, released via Listenable Records on January 27th. Listen to the song below.

This band of brothers from Melbourne has been serving up the finest brand of good-time boogie and funky blues grooves for many a year. Since releasing their debut self-titled album in 2012, touring Europe in the spring of 2013, and snatching one of two lucrative Lynyrd Skynyrd supports in February 2014, many have asked the question – what next? And when?

The time has now come. The boys have knuckled down to produce something to leave a footprint. Now meet the nine shiny new offerings on Otherside, spanning country picking and sweet soul through to guitar-driven rock’n’roll belters. Step up, tune in, drop out, and party on to the sonic constellation of My Dynamite.

Tracklisting:

“Round The Bend”

“Witch Hat”

“So Familiar”

“State We're In”

“Can't Tell Lies”

“Love Revolution”

“Motortalkin'”

“Otherside”

“Don't Steal The Light”

“Motortalkin’”: