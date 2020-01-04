"My Name Is DESMOND CHILD, And I Am A Songwriter" - Career-Spanning Audio Interview Available

Desmond Child, the songwriter behind dozens of Billboard hits including Bon Jovi's "Livin On a Prayer", Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself For Loving You", Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like a Lady" and "Crazy", Ricky Martin's "Livin la Vida Loca", and many more, gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his first live album which traces a one night celebration of some of his most memorable co-writes. Child tells the tips and tricks of how he came up with so many chart-toppers, a late-70's mentorship with Bob Crewe, and the details on his upcoming biography. He's also the producer behind an upcoming documentary based on the career of the disgraced (and deceased) boy-band mogul Lou Pearlman, who launched the careers of Backstreet Boys and N'SYNC, and Child gives the update on that project as well.