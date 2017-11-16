MY PROPANE Release "Before You Are Dead" Music Video; First Taste Of Upcoming Antidote Album

Dutch metal band My Propane is back with the first single from their upcoming sophomore album, Antidote. Aggressive and haunting, “Before You Are Dead” is a first taste of the sound of the new album. The track, as for the rest of the new work, is produced by long-time partner Joost van den Broek (Epica, After Forever, Revamp).

The video features a performance from Italian born dancer Ilaria Angelicchio, in an unusual juxtaposition of contemporary dance and heavy music.

With the recent addition of guitarists Frank Schiphorst (Mayan) and Jord Otto (Vuur, ex-Revamp), the band will embark on a short European run alongside Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur and Scar Symmetry.

December

7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Biebob Concerts - Vosselaar, Belgium

9 - The Dome, Tufnell Park - London, England

10 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

My Propane is:

Valerio Recenti - Vocals

DJ van Zon - Bass

Jord Otto - Guitar

Frank Schiphorst - Guitar

Remon Masseling - Drums