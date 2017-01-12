MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album; Available For Free Download
January 12, 2017, 17 minutes ago
My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy released a new Neanderthal album, Get A Move On, on January 11th. It is now available for free download at this location. It is available for streaming via the widget below.
The complete tracklist is as follows:
"Kicking For Vengeance"
"Soundtrack In My Head"
"Diary Of A Radman"
"Anti Pop Culture Manifesto"
"Triptych"
"Alarm Bells"
"Party Knights"
"Introvert's Anthem"
"Euphonious Dissonance"
"Song For Sam III"
Check out the video for "Kicking For Vengeance":
Photo by Tairrie B. Photography