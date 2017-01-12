MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album; Available For Free Download

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy released a new Neanderthal album, Get A Move On, on January 11th. It is now available for free download at this location. It is available for streaming via the widget below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/get-a-move-on" href="http://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/get-a-move-on">Get A Move On by NEANDERTHAL</a>

The complete tracklist is as follows:

"Kicking For Vengeance"

"Soundtrack In My Head"

"Diary Of A Radman"

"Anti Pop Culture Manifesto"

"Triptych"

"Alarm Bells"

"Party Knights"

"Introvert's Anthem"

"Euphonious Dissonance"

"Song For Sam III"

Check out the video for "Kicking For Vengeance":

Photo by Tairrie B. Photography