MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album; Available For Free Download

January 12, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news my ruin neanderthal mick murphy heavy metal

MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album; Available For Free Download

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy released a new Neanderthal album, Get A Move On, on January 11th. It is now available for free download at this location. It is available for streaming via the widget below.

The complete tracklist is as follows:

"Kicking For Vengeance"
"Soundtrack In My Head"
"Diary Of A Radman"
"Anti Pop Culture Manifesto"
"Triptych"
"Alarm Bells"
"Party Knights"
"Introvert's Anthem"
"Euphonious Dissonance"
"Song For Sam III"

Check out the video for "Kicking For Vengeance":

Photo by Tairrie B. Photography

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews