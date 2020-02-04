MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album; Fans Invited To Name Their Price For Digital Purchase

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy has released another album from his Neanderthal project, entitled Monday Night Metal. It is available for purchase via Bandcamp, and fans are invited to name their price for purchase.

Murphy: "This recorded work of songs is the product of four East Tennessee dudes who've known each other forever getting together on Monday nights and jamming on Neanderthal songs cherry picked from all my previous releases.

Zak was my first drummer all the way back in 1984 when we jammed in his parent's basement and formed what would eventually become Without Warning. Manning was a co-founder of Hypertribe with me back in 1989. Our shared rock adventure runs long, far and deep. I've known Chuck for a very long time as well, and he was in Finkelsteen & The Throwbacks with Manning for years, both of which were great bands. In a nutshell, these guys rule.

I couldn't ask for a cooler more talented line up of musicians who also have a genuine love for jamming on the twisted instrumental metal I've spent the last 15 years creating. We're having a blast giving these songs new life in the jamroom. This recording captures the 'lightning in a bottle' vibe we currently have going. These versions of these songs kill.

Hope you enjoy listening to this half as much as we enjoyed making it."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/monday-night-metal" href="http://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/monday-night-metal">Monday Night Metal by NEANDERTHAL</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"War Wound"

"Darkthrasher"

"The Healer"

"Kicking For Vengeance"

"Anti Pop Culture Manifesto"

"Diggin' In"

"Now Hear This!"

"11 Daze In Knoxville"

"3 x 6 = 9"

"Play 'at One"

"Soundtrack In My Head"

"Special Seat In Hell"

Neanderthal is:

Mick Murphy - guitar (right speaker)

Manning Jenkins - guitar (left speaker)

Chuck Getsi - bass

Zak Stinnett - drums