MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Album For Free Download

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"Every day above ground is a good day. Every day above ground making music is a great day! Notch another year and another record on that belt. Today, for my birthday, I'm releasing the new Neanderthal album, Cave Math. Been casually slowly working on this for the past year. Did it all myself (ragtag style) in the home 'studio', The Magick Room (named after our kitty, cause he hangs out there). I have a deep life long love of instrumental music and have enjoyed the hell outta making it ever since I first wired two cassette decks together (circa 86?) in order to multitrack guitar over a half broken Synsonics drum machine (sounded like someone flicking paper). Anyway, it's a fun form of personal therapy and a necessary creative release that keeps me charged.

Thanks for all the B-day love! Y'all are rad! Special thanks to Tairrie B. Murphy for the killer cover art. Love you!!! Also thanks to Chuck Getsi and Zak Stinnett for learning & playing live versions of Neanderthal songs with me! It's been a blast jamming this stuff in a live setting! Y'all rock! More gigs to come ASAP!"

Fans can download Cave Math for free via the player below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"3 x 6 = 9"

"Right This Second"

"Hahaha Is Hahaha"

"Randall Pink's Advice"

"Hellzone Overload"

"Darkthrasher" 02:06

"New/Old Strat Field Test"

"Submergency"