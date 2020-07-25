MY RUIN - Photo Collage From 2004 SLIPKNOT Support Show In London Posted

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has once again shared material from the band's archives:

"That time My Ruin supported Slipknot at Astoria in London, England on May 24, 2004. We had just finished touring the U.K. on what was the second leg of our own tour in support of our album, The Horror Of Beauty, which was on Century Media Records at the time. We were on our last few headline shows when we got a call from drummer Joey Jordison asking us to be their special guests for a one-off show to celebrate the release of their album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). We were very different from Slipknot so we had no idea how we would go over with their crazy crowd, but in the end, we killed it and had a blast doing it. A photographer friend of ours named Graham Finney had been on the road with us documenting our tour at the time. He shot this show as well. Here are a few of our favorite moments he captured."

Tairrie B. recently checked in with the following:

"My Ruin originally recorded our cover of the Mudhoney classic 'Touch Me I'm Sick' for our album, The Brutal Language, in 2005. With the 2020 release of our new, old school covers album Rock Love & Red Lipstick, which we debuted on Valentines Day to celebrate the 20 year Anniversary of our band, Mick (Murphy) and I decided it was finally time to create a video to accompany it.

This song has always been one of our favorite covers by one of our favorite bands! We loved putting our violently sexy spin on the original and playing it live on many of our tours over the years. We've included some never before seen footage from our last U.K. tour and the rest we had fun filming at home while we've been in lock down due to the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

While band members have come and gone, at the core, My Ruin has always been the two of us. The heart and soul of our rock and roll. To help us celebrate this special milestone, you can download our new album FREE as our gift to you at this location.

Stay safe and smart, be kind to each other and create art."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick" href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick">Rock Love & Red Lipstick by MY RUIN</a>

Tracklist:

"My War"

"Trouble"

"Touch Me I'm Sick"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Tainted Love"

"Mean Street"

"Do You Love Me"

"Turned Out"

"I Ain't No Joke"

"Slide You The Horn"

"Rid Of Me"

"Stoopid"

"War Machine"

"Sex Junkie"

"Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

"My Way"