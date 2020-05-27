MY RUIN Release Official Video For Cover Of MUDHONEY's "Touch Me I'm Sick"

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"My Ruin originally recorded our cover of the Mudhoney classic 'Touch Me I'm Sick' for our album, The Brutal Language, in 2005. With the 2020 release of our new, old school covers album Rock Love & Red Lipstick, which we debuted on Valentines Day to celebrate the 20 year Anniversary of our band, Mick (Murphy) and I decided it was finally time to create a video to accompany it.

This song has always been one of our favorite covers by one of our favorite bands! We loved putting our violently sexy spin on the original and playing it live on many of our tours over the years. We've included some never before seen footage from our last U.K. tour and the rest we had fun filming at home while we've been in lock down due to the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

While band members have come and gone, at the core, My Ruin has always been the two of us. The heart and soul of our rock and roll. To help us celebrate this special milestone, you can download our new album FREE as our gift to you at this location.

Stay safe and smart, be kind to each other and create art."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick" href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick">Rock Love & Red Lipstick by MY RUIN</a>

Tracklist:

"My War"

"Trouble"

"Touch Me I'm Sick"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Tainted Love"

"Mean Street"

"Do You Love Me"

"Turned Out"

"I Ain't No Joke"

"Slide You The Horn"

"Rid Of Me"

"Stoopid"

"War Machine"

"Sex Junkie"

"Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

"My Way"