MY RUIN Release Rock Love & Red Lipstick Covers Album For Free Download

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"Hello again! It's been a minute, so where do we begin?

Let's go back and start at the end. After the release of our last album, The Sacred Mood, followed by our 2014 U.K. tour, we decided to take a much needed break from My Ruin. Our hearts, minds and most importantly our mental health demanded it. Years of touring and dealing with behind the scenes bullshit along with numerous shady characters in the music industry had taken it's toll on both of us. Sometimes you need to step away from a situation to gain perspective and keep it sacred.

Earlier this month Mick and I celebrated our 20 year anniversary. With that in mind, we wanted commemorate the occasion and the love we feel for our band along with the some of the artists we've loved since we were young and throughout our relationship.

We've always loved a good cover and find it interesting to hear how a band interprets a song and makes it their own. We've had a blast covering a few of our favorite artists live on tour and on our various studio recordings ourselves over the years. Unfortunately, many of our albums are out of print and finding the actual physical CDs is difficult so we decided to go through our extensive discography and put them together in one rad new digital compilation covers album we have appropriately titled Rock Love & Red Lipstick for obvious reasons.

We are giving it away as a FREE DOWNLOAD in honor of today (Valentine's Day) and to thank you for the love have shown our band over the last 20 years. If you care to make a donation in the name of art with your download, we thank you again and appreciate the support in continuing to keep our DIY spirit of independence alive in our music!

We have sequenced each track to create a vibe.They're not in order except for the first and last song that bookend the album. We kick shit off with 'My War' because our path was never easy. From day one, we fought a long hard battle in the music industry just to be heard and seen. It took us through many trials and tribulations over the last twenty years but our love of the music and each other is what kept us together throughout the madness.

Rock Love & Red Lipstick features 16 ruined and remastered songs including two brand new, never before heard covers of the old school hip hop classic 'I Ain't No Joke' by Eric B & Rakim and 'My Way' which was made famous by both Frank Sinatra & Sid Vicious, which we have given a spoken word/brutal scream, heavy metal feminine twist. Those who know us and have followed our band will understand why we have chose to both cover and close the album with 'My Way' because it illustrates our journey perfectly.

Tomorrow we will be debuting a new video for 'My Way' which I created to accompany the song and can't wait for you to see. In the meantime, we hope you take a moment to download our cover album to add to your My Ruin related music collection and enjoy listening to it as much as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Although we are still on a self imposed hiatus with no plans for touring in the near future, we just wanted to touch base and let you know we are thinking of you. We've loved, we've laughed and we've cried. We hope you will continue to support us as we follow our hearts wherever they may take us in 2020. Ride or die."

<a href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick">Rock Love & Red Lipstick by MY RUIN</a>

Tracklist:

"My War"

"Trouble"

"Touch Me I'm Sick"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Tainted Love"

"Mean Street"

"Do You Love Me"

"Turned Out"

"I Ain't No Joke"

"Slide You The Horn"

"Rid Of Me"

"Stoopid"

"War Machine"

"Sex Junkie"

"Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

"My Way"