MY RUIN To Release Official Video For Cover Of MUDHONEY's "Touch Me I'm Sick" This Week

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"I know it’s been a couple months. I've never been a huge fan of social media and some times I find it necessary to take a mental health break from the internet, which is so filled with ignorance and toxicity. Especially in the era of Donald J. Trump and this scary COVID-19 pandemic. I plan to share more of my thoughts on both later; right now I want to announce that My Ruin will be debuting a fun new video for our Mudhoney cover of "Touch Me I'm Sick" that Mick (Murphy) and I filmed at home while in lockdown.

Earlier this year, My Ruin released a new album, Rock Love And Red Lipstick featuring 16 of our favorite covers that we have recorded for various studio albums and / or live on tour, dating back to 1999, in honor of our 20th Anniversary. You can download it FREE here:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick" href="http://myruin.bandcamp.com/album/rock-love-red-lipstick">Rock Love & Red Lipstick by MY RUIN</a>

Tracklist:

"My War"

"Trouble"

"Touch Me I'm Sick"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Tainted Love"

"Mean Street"

"Do You Love Me"

"Turned Out"

"I Ain't No Joke"

"Slide You The Horn"

"Rid Of Me"

"Stoopid"

"War Machine"

"Sex Junkie"

"Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

"My Way"

Originally recorded for our 4th album, The Brutal Language back in 2005, "Touch Me I'm Sick" will be our second video offering to follow our cover of "My Way", which was inspired by both the Frank Sinatra and the infamous Sid Vicious versions of the song.

We will be sharing our new video this coming Tuesday, May 26th on our band page and we're excited for you to see it! In the meantime, here’s a little teaser. Have a nice Memorial Day weekend and remember to wash your hands, wear a mask and be kind + mindful of others if you are venturing out."