MY RUIN Vocalist TAIRRIE B. MURPHY Offering Free Download Of Live MANHOLE Show From Paris 1996

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"I've been posting about politics a lot lately, so I want to take a minute and share a little music. I recently came across another old school tape cassette with a few soundboard recordings of Manhole└A while we were on the October Rust tour with Type O Negative (RIP PeterSteele) way back in the day. These 8 songs were recorded hard, fast & loud...live at Elysée Montmartre in Paris, France on 12.15.96.

Each track has been digitized from cassette to wave files for this album which is a free download and my gift to you to add to your Manhole / TuraSatana / MyRuin collection of recordings. It's been fun revisiting these recordings after so many years. I hope you feel the same way I do. Please share with anyone you know who might enjoy this walk down my rock memory lane with you!

No matter what incarnation my various projects take (from hip hop to heavy metal) when it comes to my art, I will always stay true to myself and follow my heart. Thank you for continuing to be with me on my musical journey from past to present day. May we never grow apart."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://manholelosangeles.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-paris" href="http://manholelosangeles.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-paris">Live in Paris by Manhole</a>

Tracklist:

"Hypocrite"

"Hard Times"

"Kiss Or Kill"

"Victim"

"Break"

"Negative Creep"

"Roughness"

"Six Feet Deep"