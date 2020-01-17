MY RUIN Vocalist TAIRRIE B. MURPHY Offering Free Download Of TURA SATANA's 1997 Debut Album

This week, My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy made Tura Satana's Relief Through Release album from 1997 available digitally to the fans for a price of their choosing, or for free. She has posted the following message:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to violence. This time it comes in female form. You can click on the link below and download a FREE digital copy of Tura Satana's debut album, Relief Through Release, from 1997 to add to your music collection. This album is officially *out of print* and hard to find so for those of you who want to update your old school CD or cassette tape versions to include digital or have never heard it, here's your chance!

To accompany the link, I went into my rock vault and dug out the first review of the album from Kerrang! It features a photo by my favorite U.K. rock photographer extraordinaire Paul Harries. Coincidentally, Paul also shot the slip case cover of RTR + the cover of All Is Not Well when Manhole was forced to change our name and re-issue the album under our new moniker in 1998. Although this is the same tracklisting, I have also included it on this Bandcamp page as it's a part of our discography.

It's been fun revisiting these albums after so many years. I hope you feel the same way I do. Please share with anyone you know who might enjoy these recordings too!

No matter what incarnation my various projects take (from hip hop to heavy metal) when it comes to my art, I will always stay true to myself and follow my own heart. Thank you for continuing to be with me on my musical journey from past to present day. May we never grow apart."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://turasatana.bandcamp.com/album/relief-through-release" href="http://turasatana.bandcamp.com/album/relief-through-release">Relief Through Release by Tura Satana</a>