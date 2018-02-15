MY RUIN Vocalist TAIRRIE B. Returns To Hip-Hop Roots With "Sky Above, City Below"; Official Video Posted, Track Available For Free Download

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy, who started her music career as a hip-hop artist before launching Manhole in 1996 - which later became Tura Satana - as her stepping stone into metal, released her Vintage Curses rap album back in August 2015. She has checked in with an update:

"This video is my long overdue homage to Los Angeles after moving to Knoxville TN in 2017. A dark and witchy feminist journey back to my hip hop roots with a classic old school West Coast influence. 'Sky Above, City Below' is the fourth and final offering from my album Vintage Curses."

Download Vintage Curses for free - or pay what you want - via Bandcamp.