MY SLEEPING KARMA Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming Mela Ananda - Live! Release

My Sleeping Karma have released a new video trailer for their first live record, Mela Ananda - Live!, due for release on February 24th via Napalm Records. Find the trailer below and pre-order the new album here.

If you’ve been lucky enough to be a part of the live experience that this German four-piece unleashes, you’ll agree that the concert atmosphere provides a healthy dose of enchantment for their much-loved brand of psychedelic rock.

Mela Ananda translates directly to “a gathering of bliss”. The detailed artwork is the great work of Sebastian Jerke.

Tracklisting:

“Prithvi”

“Enigma42”

“Glow11”

“Ephedra”

“Vayu”

“Akasha”

“Brahama”

“Psilocybe”

“Tamas”

“Hymn72”

This 8-page digipack also includes a very special bonus DVD, Let’s Give It A Try (video documentary of 10 years of My Sleeping Karma) and My Sleeping Karma live at Rockpalast in Cologne with the following tracklisting:

“Brahama”

“23 Enigma”

“Glow11”

“Ahimsa”

“Tamas”

“Hymn72”

Trailer:

Reckless heavy rock and multi-layered melodies to make you groove, freak out and dream away - whether you’re sweating in a tightly packed club or listening to Mela Ananda - Live! on your headphones, these instrumental wizards will bring light into even the darkest of souls.