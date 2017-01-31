MY SLEEPING KARMA Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming Mela Ananda - Live! Release
January 31, 2017, 22 minutes ago
My Sleeping Karma have released a new video trailer for their first live record, Mela Ananda - Live!, due for release on February 24th via Napalm Records. Find the trailer below and pre-order the new album here.
If you’ve been lucky enough to be a part of the live experience that this German four-piece unleashes, you’ll agree that the concert atmosphere provides a healthy dose of enchantment for their much-loved brand of psychedelic rock.
Mela Ananda translates directly to “a gathering of bliss”. The detailed artwork is the great work of Sebastian Jerke.
Tracklisting:
“Prithvi”
“Enigma42”
“Glow11”
“Ephedra”
“Vayu”
“Akasha”
“Brahama”
“Psilocybe”
“Tamas”
“Hymn72”
This 8-page digipack also includes a very special bonus DVD, Let’s Give It A Try (video documentary of 10 years of My Sleeping Karma) and My Sleeping Karma live at Rockpalast in Cologne with the following tracklisting:
“Brahama”
“23 Enigma”
“Glow11”
“Ahimsa”
“Tamas”
“Hymn72”
Trailer:
Reckless heavy rock and multi-layered melodies to make you groove, freak out and dream away - whether you’re sweating in a tightly packed club or listening to Mela Ananda - Live! on your headphones, these instrumental wizards will bring light into even the darkest of souls.