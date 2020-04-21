MYLES KENNEDY - Behind The Mic Video Now Streaming

Myles Kennedy, lead singer and guitarist of Alter Bridge, and lead vocalist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, joined American Songwriter for the April 15th Behind The Mic session to discuss the meaning behind his songs, and play them live for the audience.

“My songwriting has evolved a lot, it’s changed,” said Kennedy, speaking to Macie Bennett. “You have your go-to approaches and as the years go on, once you get enough music out there you want to try new things and absorb new influences. You continue to grow, otherwise you make the same record over and over.” Learn more at this location.