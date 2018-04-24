MYLES KENNEDY Confirms Additional UK And European Shows; Includes Full Band Show At London Palladium

Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) has announced his return to the UK, as part of a series of headline shows across Europe, around a number of festival slots. The performances will comprise both solo dates and shows with a full band, as detailed below. All dates on his most recent UK tour sold out within minutes of going on sale.

New UK headline dates:

July

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms (solo)

4 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight (solo)

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy (solo)

7 - Liverpool, UK - Academy 2 (solo)

8 - Leeds, UK - Stylus (solo)

10 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront (solo)

29 - London, UK - Palladium (full band)

UK festival dates:

June

30 - Ramblin' Man Fair - Maidstone, UK (solo)

July

28 - Steelhouse Festival - Aberbeeg, South Wales, UK (full band)

Kennedy's new album Year Of The Tiger is now available in various bundle configurations here. The album is also available digitally at this location.

On Year Of The Tiger, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost Of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

Best Buy stores in The United States is offering an exclusive version of Year Of The Tiger, featuring three acoustic demos: "Nothing But A Name"​, "The Great Beyond"​, and "Haunted By Design".