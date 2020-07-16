MYLES KENNEDY Covers ELTON JOHN's "Levon" In New Video

Singer / songwriter Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) recently guested on Offstage With DWP. After the interview segment in the video below, Myles covers "Levon" by Elton John, which originally appeared on the 1971 album, Madman Across The Water.

During Myles' chat with Danny Wimmer, he speaks about his upcoming second solo album, and how it will compare to Year Of The Tiger, which was released in March 2018. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"We finished up a run in the States, Alter Bridge did, in February. And I think at that point, I kind of saw the writing on the wall with what could happen with this pandemic and whatnot. So I was, like, 'Well, there's a chance I could be home for a while, so I'm just gonna get right to work.' That was, like, 12 weeks ago or whatever. So I've been just in here (at my home studio) working non-stop. And it's evolved."

"Year Of The Tiger, first of all, is a very dark record, and it's very stripped down, very acoustic based. This one has elements of that. I wanted to keep a common thread with it. There are acoustic elements. There's definitely still that element of a lot of slide guitar, a lot of lap steel, 'cause I just love how emotive both those are. But it definitely rocks a little more. There's no doubt about it — this is more of a rock record, with kind of a heavy R&B undercurrent at times as well. There's even one song — if it makes the record — which is a full-on Motown thing."