MYLES KENNEDY Debuts "Haunted By Design" Lyric Video

Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) is set to release his debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, on March 9th. The album will be released worldwide via Napalm Records. Check out a lyric video for the track "Haunted By Design" below.

Year Of The Tiger is currently available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here. The album is also available for digital pre-order at this location, and fans that order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "Haunted By Design" and the title track.

On Year Of The Tiger, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost Of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

"Haunted By Design" lyric video:

"Year Of The Tiger" video:

Best Buy stores in The United States will offer an exclusive version of Year Of The Tiger, featuring three acoustic demos: "Nothing But A Name"​, "The Great Beyond"​, and "Haunted By Design".

Kennedy has announced a string of intimate headline dates in the UK, his first as a solo artist. The six shows take place in March, to coincide with the release of Year Of The Tiger. Tickets at livenation.co.uk and all good box offices, or direct from the venues.

Tour dates:

March

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

21 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

24 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

26 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall