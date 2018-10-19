MYLES KENNEDY Debuts "The Great Beyond" Music Video

Myles Kennedy has released a music video for the song “The Great Beyond”, from his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger. The new video comes on the heels of wrapping a US tour run with Slash And The Conspirators on the success of their latest single “Driving Rain”.

The video is shot in black and white and features performance footage of the song from various stops on Myles’ sold-out summer tour of Europe, a tour that saw him perform the material live for the first time with his backing band from the album: Tim Tournier on bass and Zia Uddin on drums and percussion. You can watch the video below:

Myles Kennedy, not one to spend a lot of time at home, is heading back out on tour of the United States in support of Year Of The Tiger. The 18-date US tour will kick-off on November 13th in Chicago, IL and run through December 16th where it wraps up in Seattle, WA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Milwaukee, WI; Cleveland, OH; Hartford, CT and Atlanta, GA among others. The performances will feature music from the solo album as well as selections from Myles’ work with Alter Bridge, The Mayfield Four and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Walking Papers will be openers on all of the dates as well.





November

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Horseshoe Council Bluffs - Whiskey Roadhouse

17 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah’s Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

21 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergyl’s

28 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

December

1 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

5 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

6 - Destin, FL - Club LA

9 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

14 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theatre

16 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre