MYLES KENNEDY Debuts "The Great Beyond" Music Video
October 19, 2018, 22 minutes ago
Myles Kennedy has released a music video for the song “The Great Beyond”, from his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger. The new video comes on the heels of wrapping a US tour run with Slash And The Conspirators on the success of their latest single “Driving Rain”.
The video is shot in black and white and features performance footage of the song from various stops on Myles’ sold-out summer tour of Europe, a tour that saw him perform the material live for the first time with his backing band from the album: Tim Tournier on bass and Zia Uddin on drums and percussion. You can watch the video below:
Myles Kennedy, not one to spend a lot of time at home, is heading back out on tour of the United States in support of Year Of The Tiger. The 18-date US tour will kick-off on November 13th in Chicago, IL and run through December 16th where it wraps up in Seattle, WA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Milwaukee, WI; Cleveland, OH; Hartford, CT and Atlanta, GA among others. The performances will feature music from the solo album as well as selections from Myles’ work with Alter Bridge, The Mayfield Four and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Walking Papers will be openers on all of the dates as well.
November
13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
14 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Horseshoe Council Bluffs - Whiskey Roadhouse
17 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah’s Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
21 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergyl’s
28 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
December
1 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
5 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
6 - Destin, FL - Club LA
9 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom
14 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theatre
16 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre