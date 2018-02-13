MYLES KENNEDY - "Devil On The Wall" Music Video Teaser Streaming

Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) is set to release his debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, on March 9th via Napalm Records. A video for the track "Devil On The Wall" will be released soon. Watch a teaser below:

Year Of The Tiger is currently available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here. The album is also available for digital pre-order at this location, and fans that order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "Haunted By Design" and the title track.

On Year Of The Tiger, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost Of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

"Haunted By Design" lyric video:

"Year Of The Tiger" video:

Best Buy stores in The United States will offer an exclusive version of Year Of The Tiger, featuring three acoustic demos: "Nothing But A Name"​, "The Great Beyond"​, and "Haunted By Design".

Recently announced is the first leg of his US solo tour; tickets and meet & greet packages on sale now. The routing is as listed:

May

2 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

5 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

9 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room (HOB)

10 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock (HOB)

12 - Nashville, TN - Topgolf

14 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

21 - Boston, MA - City Winery

22 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

24 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

25 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus

These dates are in addidtion to Kennedy's completely sold out UK tour:

March

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms - SOLD OUT

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage - SOLD OUT

21 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla - SOLD OUT

23 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT

24 - Bristol, UK - Thekla - SOLD OUT

26 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT