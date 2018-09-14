MYLES KENNEDY - Final Batch Of Year Of The Tiger Tour Dates Announced

Vocalist / guitarist Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) will be hitting the road for the final installment of his Year Of The Tiger Tour. Tickets and meet & greets are available at MylesKennedy.com. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

13 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

14 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Horseshoe Council Bluffs – Whiskey Roadhouse

17 – Kansas City, MO – Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

19 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

21 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

23 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

27 – Warrendale, PA – Jergyl’s

28 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

30 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

December

1 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

5 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

6 – Destin, FL – Club LA

9 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

14 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theatre

16 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

On Year Of The Tiger, released in March via Napalm Records, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's in-depth interview with Myles, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost Of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

"Love Can Only Heal" lyric video:

"Devil On The Wall" lyric video:

"Haunted By Design" lyric video: