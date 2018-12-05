MYLES KENNEDY Live In Connecticut; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

iRock Radio captured Myles Kennedy's performance at the Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut on November 23rd. Footage can be seen below:

Kennedy's remaining US dates in support of his debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, are listed below. The performances will feature music from the solo album as well as selections from Myles’ work with Alter Bridge, The Mayfield Four and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Walking Papers open all dates.





December

5 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

6 - Destin, FL - Club LA

9 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

14 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theatre

16 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

