MYLES KENNEDY Looks Back On First ALTER BRIDGE Video "Open Your Eyes" - "I Can't Watch It Because I Had No Idea What To Do With My Hands"

Myles Kennedy, lead singer and guitarist of Alter Bridge, and lead vocalist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, recently guested on Offstage Wiith DWP. During the interview, found below, Kennedy discussed the differences in his mindset working with Alter Bridge versus Slash.

Kennedy: "The question of songwriting... with Slash, lyrically, it is different. I feel like the narrative has to coincide with what's going on musically, and I feel like a lot of the music with Slash and The Conspirators, it's more blues-based. I don't know if going down the same avenue that I would utilize with Alter Bridge would be appropriate, so I've learned to have a different narrative for that. A lot of those songs are almost... they're not as autobiographical, they tend to be more story-teller, but in the first person, so there's definitely that.

From a performance standpoint, oh yeah; being more of a frontman, and look, I'll be totally honest with you, you saw me from 20-some odd years ago, I started off with having a guitar, so that's probably where I'll always be most comfortable. I've always thought of myself as a songwriter first, guitar player second, and singer, strangely enough, like, I started to sing just to convey the songs that I was hearing in my head. So with Slash and The Conspirators, when I'm walking to the stage, I'm definitely putting on a different hat than I would with Alter Bridge, for sure.

It's a totally different mindset, and to be honest with you - I'll be straight up with you - even on the very first Alter Bridge record (One Day Remains from 2004), I was with hands off the guitar for most of it. The first video we ever did ("Open Your Eyes"), which was the first real video that I ever had the opportunity to be a part of, I can't watch it because I had no idea what to do with my hands. And then fast forward to the first Slash run, where I was still trying to figure out in particular what to do with these things, you know, jazz hands.

When you're doing your Instagram, now they'll have a thing where things will pop up pertaining to you, and occasionally a video will come up from a performance or something from that period where I was still trying to find out who I was as a performer, and I'm not gonna lie, I can't watch it. It's hard for me to watch, so it's something I have to work on and develop as time is going on to be comfortable with it."