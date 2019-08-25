MYLES KENNEDY On Performing With SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE, And As A Solo Artist - "I Feel Like I Can Never Get Bored"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash, solo) talked about auditioning for Led Zeppelin back in 2008, juggling his various musical projects, and his Year Of The Tiger solo album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Kennedy: "I feel like after doing it this way for probably the last decade, I'm getting better at switching gears a little quicker. Normally it takes anything from a week to two weeks to really shift gears and be comfortable in a different role. But it's something that I enjoy. I like that challenge, I feel like it never gets boring that way. And I'm always kind of looking forward to... for example, we are winding down with Slash and The Conspirators and the 'Living the Dream' tour right now. And so I know, starting next week, I'll start embarking on the Alter Bridge cycle, and that means a lot more guitar playing. So that - as a guitar player - really excites me.

And then flip back when I know that the Alter Bridge cycle is winding down - if I'm stepping back into a strictly frontman role without guitar while with Slash, I enjoy that as well. Getting to different acts is cool and I feel like it gets me the opportunity to kind of stay fresh. And I feel like I can never get bored."

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Living The Dream Tour captures the band’s incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London’s legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Living The Dream Tour will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20.

An extremely limited amount of signed copies will be available while supplies last; to purchase the Living The Dream Tour, visit slashonline.com.

Watch "Shadow Life" from the upcoming release, below:

Living The Dream Tour features Slash & Co. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash’s solo albums. The set includes “Call Of The Wild” “Driving Rain,” “By The Sword,” “Back From Cali,” “Starlight,” “World On Fire” and “Anastasia.” There’s a searing live version of “Shadow Life,” as well as “We Are All Gonna Die” and “Doctor Alibi,” during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.

Slash tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash states. “I just love it…London kicks ass.”

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with Slash and Myles, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

“Anastasia” video:

Extended trailer: