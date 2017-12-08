MYLES KENNEDY Premiers "Year Of The Tiger" Music Video

Following the recent announcement about his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger, Myles Kennedy has now shared the video for its compelling title track, giving fans a first glimpse of what's in store on the new record. Watch "Year Of The Tiger" below.

Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video is based on a concept created from a discussion between Kennedy and his manager. The video follows a reflective Kennedy as he travels through the memory of the loss of his father in 1974 - the year of the tiger.

Year Of The Tiger is currently available for pre-order in various bundle configurationshere. Starting today, the album is also available for digital pre-order at this location, and fans that order the album digitally will receive an instant download of the title track. The song is also available at all streaming services today including Spotify and Apple Music.

On Year Of The Tiger, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

"Year Of The Tiger" video: