MYLES KENNEDY Presents "Love Can Only Heal" Lyric Video

Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) will release his first solo album, Year Of The Tiger, on March 9th via Napalm Records. The lyric video for the song "Love Can Only Heal" can be enjoyed below.

Year Of The Tiger is currently available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here. The album is also available for digital pre-order at this location, and fans that order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "Devil On The Wall", "Haunted By Design" and the title track.

On Year Of The Tiger, Myles embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. Kennedy himself plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin, in addition to guitar throughout the album. His emotional journey and personal story is captured in a bluesy-Americana album with a twist of country and rock, highlighting his unmistakable and soulful voice.

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's in-depth interview with Myles, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost Of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"

"Devil On The Wall" lyric video:

"Haunted By Design" lyric video:

"Year Of The Tiger" video:

Best Buy stores in The United States will offer an exclusive version of Year Of The Tiger, featuring three acoustic demos: "Nothing But A Name"​, "The Great Beyond"​, and "Haunted By Design".

Recently announced is the first leg of Kennedy's US solo tour; tickets and meet & greet packages on sale now. The routing is as listed:

May

2 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater - SOLD OUT

3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - SOLD OUT

5 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour - SOLD OUT

9 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room (HOB)

10 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock (HOB) - SOLD OUT

12 - Nashville, TN - Topgolf

14 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents - SOLD OUT

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

21 - Boston, MA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

22 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

24 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

25 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus - SOLD OUT