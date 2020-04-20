MYLES KENNEDY To Guest On TOQUE Talk With TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Tomorrow

On Tuesday, April 21 at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT - Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz and Shane Gaalaas - collectively known as Toque, will be doing a LIVE Facebook event, talking Toque and answering questions from their own isolated environments.

This time they will be joined by a very special guest and good friend - Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Of course, Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz make up the rhythm section of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Be sure to join in and ask Myles some questions.

In other news, Toque recently issued a live video for "Never Enough For You" - their first original song. "Never Enough For You" appears on Toque's second album, Never Enough, which was released in 2019.

During these unprecedented times of social distancing, quarantine, and isolation due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Toque remind and encourage you to Stay Home, Stay Safe.

(Top photo by Aaron Small)