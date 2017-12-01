MYLES KENNEDY - Year Of The Tiger Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Myles Kennedy, one of rock music’s most distinct voices, is set to release his debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, on March 9th. The album will be released worldwide via Napalm Records.

The acclaimed singer/songwriter known for his work with Alter Bridge as well as with Slash And The Conspirators recently completed the highly anticipated record. The album is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here.

On Year Of The Tiger, Kennedy embarks on his first venture as a solo artist by embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career. His appreciation for the blues and acoustic based music can be heard throughout the 12-song concept record inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

The multi instrumentalist played lap steel, mandolin, banjo and bass in addition to the guitar on the record. This shift in instrumentation helped create a new sonic canvas that some might consider a departure from the high gain wall of sound Kennedy has been associated with. Examples of this can be heard throughout the record, from the hypnotic drone of the title track, to the intricate finger style approach of "Haunted By Design" and "Ghost Of Shangri La".

Year Of The Tiger is a personal story framed in a new context from an artist willing to take chances. It’s also a story that took decades to summon up the courage to tell.

Tracklisting:

"Year Of The Tiger"

"The Great Beyond"

"Blind Faith"

"Devil On The Wall"

"Ghost of Shangri La"

"Turning Stones"

"Haunted By Design"

"Mother"

"Nothing But A Name"

"Love Can Only Heal"

"Songbird"

"One Fine Day"