MYRATH Release Live "Born To Survive" Video

Myrath have premiered the live video for "Born To Survive". The song appears on the power prog band's new album Shehili, out May 3rd via earMusic. "Born To Survive" is especially dear to the band's heart, and is an elegant fusion of powerful melodies with exceptional lyrics. With heavy rhythm and Andalusian influences, it's the best execution of the band's patented 'Blazing Desert Metal' sound.

This striking live video was taken from the band's performance at the legendary Carthage Amphitheatre, a magical venue located in Myrath's home region of Tunisia. The band performed in front of 7,000 enthusiastic fans, making it one of the most impactful moments in Myrath's career so far.

Myrath's heritage and willingness to infuse their influences with the historic music of their homeland is what sets them apart. The sounds of Tunisia are that of Arabic and Asian folk music, which can be readily heard in the rhythms, segues, and choruses of Myrath's compositions.

Their last album Legacy (2016) received international acclaim and contained the brilliant and, until now, their most successful song, "Believer." The video racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Shehili is innovative, yet loyal to the band's signature sound. It establishes contrasts between uplifting melodies and thoughtful, and, at times, heartbreaking lyrics. The best example of this duality can be found in Shehili's first single "Dance," the video of which was a sequel to "Believer." The "Dance" video tallied more than a million views in the first five weeks of release.

As singer Zaher Zorgati says, "The purpose of our music is to induce happiness and joy, to pay tribute to those who refuse to fall or to stop hoping, even in a world filled with hatred and uncertainty."

Shehili, although produced with extreme care, keeps a very natural and organic flavor. The recordings took place in Hamburg, Germany, Tunisia, and France to make sure every single note found its way into the mix. Shehili was mixed by three different producers, including Kevin Codfert, Eike Freese, and the world-famous Jens Bogren (who already worked on Legacy), in order to give each song the best possible treatment and make it shine.

Myrath plan to embark on their own headline tour at the end of the year. Upcoming performances are slated for huge festivals such as Wacken and Sweden Rock.

Tracklisting:

“Asl (Intro)”

“Born To Survive”

“You’ve Lost Yourself”

“Dance”

“Wicked Dice”

“Monster In My Closet”

“Lili Twil”

“No Holding Back”

“Stardust”

“Mersal”

“Darkness Arise”

“Shehili”

“No Holding Back” video:

“Dance” video: