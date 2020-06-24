MYRKUR Covers BJÖRK's "All Is Full Of Love" With ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF; Audio Streaming

Myrkur's Amalie Bruun joins forces with renowned multi-instrumentalist, Anna von Hausswolff, to reimagine Björk's classic, "All Is Full Of Love".

Bruun comments, "From our homes in Denmark and Sweden we decided to record a simple, fragile and raw version of Björk's 'All Is Full Of Love'. A song we consider to be one of the most beautiful and encouraging songs, that is a reminder to stay open to receive love even in times like these."

Listen below:

Myrkur's new album, Folkesange, is available now via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Ella"

"Fager som en Ros"

"Leaves Of Yggdrasil"

"Ramund"

"Tor i Helheim"

"Svea"

"Harpens Kraft"

"Gammelkäring"

"House Carpenter"

"Reiar"

"Gudernes Vilje"

"Vinter"

"Leaves Of Yggdrasil" video:

"Ella" video: