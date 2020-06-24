MYRKUR Covers BJÖRK's "All Is Full Of Love" With ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF; Audio Streaming
June 24, 2020, an hour ago
Myrkur's Amalie Bruun joins forces with renowned multi-instrumentalist, Anna von Hausswolff, to reimagine Björk's classic, "All Is Full Of Love".
Bruun comments, "From our homes in Denmark and Sweden we decided to record a simple, fragile and raw version of Björk's 'All Is Full Of Love'. A song we consider to be one of the most beautiful and encouraging songs, that is a reminder to stay open to receive love even in times like these."
Listen below:
Myrkur's new album, Folkesange, is available now via Relapse Records. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Ella"
"Fager som en Ros"
"Leaves Of Yggdrasil"
"Ramund"
"Tor i Helheim"
"Svea"
"Harpens Kraft"
"Gammelkäring"
"House Carpenter"
"Reiar"
"Gudernes Vilje"
"Vinter"
"Leaves Of Yggdrasil" video:
"Ella" video: