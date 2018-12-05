MYRKUR Reinterprets Danish Folk Song "Bonden Og Kragen"

Myrkur has shared her solo reinterpretation of traditional Danish folk song, "Bonden og Kragen" (or Kragevise).

"The song dates back to around 1600," Myrkur explains. "It exists in many different versions, including Swedish and Norwegian. The tale features a peasant/farmer who ventures into the woods and shoots a crow. A local Church Bishop gets word of this and demands to know what the peasant will use the dead crow for. Back then, the Church would take from the farmers and they were not fully allowed to own their livestock and crops. In response, the peasant starts making up a very long and unrealistic list of every part of the crow that he will use as a way refusing a tribute."

Myrkur is Danish composer, vocalist and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Amalie Bruun. For her forthcoming Juniper EP, she's joined forces with Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Solstafir) at Orgone Studios in Bedfordshire, England. The A side is a powerful new ballad "Juniper" on which Bruun stuns listeners with an infectious chorus and lush string arrangements. Both tracks exquisitely display Myrkur's eclectic sound and captivating personality. Together, both tracks exquisitely display Myrkur's eclectic sound and captivating personality.

A limited edition of the 7" will coincide with the digital release, December 7th on Relapse Records. Pre-order via Relapse.com here and on all streaming services here.

"Bonden Og Kragen":

"Juniper":

