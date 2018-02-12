MYRKUR's North American Tour Starts Thursday
February 12, 2018, 6 hours ago
World renowned Danish composer and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Myrkur, finally sets foot in North America for a full tour since the release of her groundbreaking, sophomore release, Mareridt.
Myrkur will be backed by a full band on Decibel Magazine's 2018 official tour whose lineup also includes performances from progressive metal legends, Enslaved and Wolves In The Throne Room. Check below for a full list of dates.
February
15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
17 - Boston, MA - Royale
18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
23 - Chicago, IL - Metro
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
March
2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator
Myrkur's Mareridt is a conceptual, hypnotic masterpiece that includes lyrics in multiple languages and an array of special instrumentation including violin, mandola, folk drums, Shaman drums, nyckelharpa (an ancient Swedish key harp), and kulning (an ancient Scandinavian herding call).
Like a marriage of King Diamond's "Them" with Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", Mareridt is a carefully composed concept freed from genre - a profound manifestation of nightmares that demonstrates Myrkur as one of the truly exceptional artists of our time.
Myrkur is: Amalie Bruun - all instruments and composition.Listen to Mareridt now: