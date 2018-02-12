MYRKUR's North American Tour Starts Thursday

World renowned Danish composer and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Myrkur, finally sets foot in North America for a full tour since the release of her groundbreaking, sophomore release, Mareridt.

Myrkur will be backed by a full band on Decibel Magazine's 2018 official tour whose lineup also includes performances from progressive metal legends, Enslaved and Wolves In The Throne Room. Check below for a full list of dates.

February

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

17 - Boston, MA - Royale

18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March

2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator

Myrkur's Mareridt is a conceptual, hypnotic masterpiece that includes lyrics in multiple languages and an array of special instrumentation including violin, mandola, folk drums, Shaman drums, nyckelharpa (an ancient Swedish key harp), and kulning (an ancient Scandinavian herding call).



Like a marriage of King Diamond's "Them" with Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", Mareridt is a carefully composed concept freed from genre - a profound manifestation of nightmares that demonstrates Myrkur as one of the truly exceptional artists of our time.

Myrkur is: Amalie Bruun - all instruments and composition.

<a href="http://myrkur.bandcamp.com/album/mareridt-deluxe-version">Mareridt (Deluxe Version) by Myrkur</a>

Listen to Mareridt now: