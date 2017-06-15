MYRKUR Sets September Release Date For Mareridt Album; Trailer Video Posted; First North American Headline Show Announced
Mareridt (translation: Nightmare) is the sophomore full-length from renowned Danish composer and multi-instrumentalist Myrkur. Recorded between Copenhagen and Seattle with producer Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler, Earth, Sunn O))), Boris, Wolves In The Throne Room), Mareridt is a rich juxtaposition of the dark and the light; the moon and the mother earth; the witch and the saint.
Myrkur explores deeper into the mysterious and the feminine with compositions that further progress her visionary blend of metal with gorgeous, stirring melodies, dark folk passages, choral arrangements and superb, horrific beauty. Today Myrkur gives us a glimpse behind the scenes and of what is to come this fall in the album trailer for Mareridt.
Further taking Myrkur to new artistic heights are lyrics in multiple languages and an array of special instrumentation including violin, mandola, folk drums, nyckelharpa (an ancient Swedish key harp), and Kulning (an ancient Scandinavian herding call). Myrkur was recently captured at home in Copenhagen playing Scandinavian Folk on her nyckelharpa.
Mareridt is a profound manifestation of nightmares that demonstrates Myrkur as one of the truly exceptional artists of our time. In August she will perform her first ever North American headlining show in NYC at Saint Vitus before heading to this year's Psycho Las Vegas Festival. Tickets and more info are available here and stay tuned for more details to come on Mareridt.
Live dates:
June
22 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock 2017
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
25 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting
July
21 - Katowice, Poland - Metal Hammer Festival
22 - Sheffield, UK - Tramlines Festival
August
17 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
October
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Close-Up Baten Cruise
November
4 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
(Photo - Daria Endresen)