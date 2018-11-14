MYRKUR To Release Juniper EP In December; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Danish composer, vocalist and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Myrkur, has unveiled her powerful new ballad and video, "Juniper". Director Philippe de Grenade, gorgeously captures her ethereal performance on 16mm film as she stuns listeners with an infectious chorus and lush string arrangements.

Myrkur is Amalie Bruun. For her forthcoming Juniper EP, she's joined forces with Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Cathedral) at Orgone Studios in Bedfordshire, England. The album's B-Side, "Bonden og Kragen", is a solo reinterpretation of a traditional Danish folk song from the 1600s. Together, both tracks exquisitely display Myrkur's eclectic sound and captivating personality.

A limited edition of the 7" will coincide with the digital release, December 7th on Relapse Records. Pre-order via Relapse.com here and on all streaming services here.