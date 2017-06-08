MYRKUR To Release Mareridt Album This Fall; New Song “Två Kongunbarn” Streaming

Danish composer and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Myrkur, will release the follow-up to her masterful debut M, this fall via Relapse. The album will be titled Mareridt, and the new song, “Två Kongunbarn”, is available for streaming below.

Myrkur recently revealed Randall Dunn as the producer for the new album, who is known for his work with Marissa Nadler, Earth, Sunn O))), Boris, Wolves In The Throne Room and more. Recording took place in Copenhagen's Black Tornado studio and at Dunn's own Seattle studio.

Myrkur discloses "I have spent the last year writing songs for this record and choosing which ones should make it. It has been a very different approach as well as process, compared to my debut album. I am mixing Kulning into the melodies, an ancient Scandinavian herding call and the lyrics are in different languages. I am very happy to have Randall Dunn produce the album here in Copenhagen, even though he is American, he seems to have Nordic blood and music running in his veins. It's a very exciting juxtaposition for me."

The album will include special guests (to be announced shortly) and an array of special instruments including Nyckelharpa, violin, mandola, folk drums and Kulning as previously mentioned. Stay tuned for more details.