MYSTERY BLUE Reveal “Hatred” Video

Mystery Blue has released a new video for “Hatred”, taken from their upcoming album 8RED.

The eighth studio album of the French true heavy metal outfit was mixed and mastered by Vince Koehler at V.I.P. Studios. He is also responsible for the cover artwork. 8RED will be released on September 20th via Massacre Records.

Boosted by a new artistic approach and a modern production, Mystery Blue's new album 8RED offers a collection of unforgettable metal hymns and in-your-face rippers, alongside epic, original and melodic pieces.

Tracklisting:

“Hatred”

“One Shot”

“Killing Innocence”

“Throwaway Society”

“Vikings Of Modern Times”

“Final Fight”

“Legions Of Metal”

“Beast Within”

“Earth Without Humans”

“Introspection”

“Hatred” video: