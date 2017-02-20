MYSTIC PROPHECY Release “Burning Out” Lyric Video

Mystic Prophecy have released a lyric video for “Burning Out”, a track from their ninth studio album, War Brigade, released last year via Massacre Records. The new clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Follow The Blind”

“Metal Brigade”

“Burning Out”

“The Crucifix”

“Pray To Hell”

“10,000 Miles Away”

“Good Day To Die”

“The Devil Is Back”

“War Panzer”

“Fight For One Nation”

“War Of Lies”

“Sex Bomb”

“Burning Out” lyric video:

“The Crucifix” video:

“Metal Brigade” video: