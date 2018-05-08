MYSTIC PROPHECY Release Lyric Video For Cover Of TOKYO's "Tokyo"

German metallers Mystic Prophecy have released a lyric video for their cover of Tokyo's "Tokyo", featured on their new album, Monuments Uncovered, out now via Massacre Records. Watch below.

The album features cover versions only, and is available as jewel case CD, limited edition digipak with an exclusive bonus track as well as a limited vinyl LP.

Vocalist R.D. Liapakis comments: "This album is like a love letter to the music that accompanied so many of us, myself included, in the 70's, 80's and 90's - and believe me, you have not heard the songs like this before! I’m also really excited to show you a new and different side of Mystic Prophecy!"

The album was produced by R.D. Liapakis and Mystic Prophecy at Music Factory/Prophecy Studios, and mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Recording (Architects, Hammerfall, Bring Me The Horizon, At The Gates, Delain). The cover artwork was created by Art of Dusan Markovic.

Tracklisting:

"You Keep Me Hangin' On" (Kim Wilde/The Supremes cover)

"Hot Stuff" (Donna Summer cover)

"Shadow On The Wall" (Mike Oldfield cover)

"Are You Gonna Go My Way" (Lenny Kravitz cover)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John cover)

"Because The Night" (Patti Smith cover)

"Space Lord" (Monster Magnet cover)

"Get It On" (T.Rex cover)

"Toyko" (Tokyo cover)

"Proud Mary" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

"The Stroke" (Billy Squier cover) [Digipak Bonus Track]

"Tokyo" lyric video:

"I'm Still Standing":

"You Keep Me Hangin' On" video: