MYSTIC PROPHECY Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

German power metal band, Mystic Prophecy, have inked a deal with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Mystic Prophecy is a steady force within the global metal scene. In the past 20 years, the band released ten studio albums full of powerful and dynamic metal at its best, receiving great reviews all over the globe. The band is also known for their extensive gig and tour shows, and many festival appearances.

Says the label: "We proudly announce today the signing of a multiple album deal with Mystic Prophecy and welcome the band to the Rock Of Angels roster."

Lineup:

Roberto Dimitri Liapakis - Vocals

Markus Pohl - Rhythm Guitar

Evan K - Lead Guitar

Joey Roxx - Bass

Hanno Kerstan - Drums