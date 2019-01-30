N'TRIBE Featuring ROYAL HUNT Members To Release Debut EP In April; Soundbites Streaming

Modern classic rock outfit, N’Tribe, have announced the release of their Root 'N' Branch EP, on April 19th via NorthPoint Productions.

N'Tribe (yes, short for the Nordic Tribe) is a living and kicking example of that: this new band was founded in 2018 by three highly esteemed professionals - André Andersen, Jonas Larsen, Henrik Brockmann - initially bonded through their original band Royal Hunt; all participated in numerous bands/projects, all received various accolades from the industry, sold tons of albums and toured the world countless times.

Message from the band: "We're very proud to be able to announce April 19th as the release date for our first EP, Root 'N' Branch. Hope you'll enjoy our take on “contemporary classic rock”, because if you will - we have a plethora of songs, just waiting for the chance to pound on your eardrums."

Tracklisting:

"Staring Down The Barrel"

"Down On My Knees"

"What Goes Around Comes Around"

"Paint It Black"

Soundbites are available at ntribe.dk.